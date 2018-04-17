© Photo by AFP



"We will maintain total freedom of action. We will not accept any limitation when it comes to the defense of our ... interests," Lieberman said in a video interview with the Hebrew-language Walla news website.

"We will not tolerate a significant Iranian military force in Syria in the form of military ports and airports or the deployment of sophisticated weaponry," Lieberman said.

Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Avigdor Lieberman says the Tel Aviv regime does not accept limitations from Russia or any other country on its "actions" in war-ravaged Syria."But we do not want to provoke the Russians. We have an open line of communication at the level of senior officers. The Russians understand us and the fact is that for years we have managed to avoid friction with them in Syria," he added.Lieberman then alleged that Iran is seeking to entrench itself militarily in Syria, and pose threats to the Zionist regime.The remarks came on the same day that the New York Times newspaper, citing an unnamed Israeli military source, reported that Israel was involved in the April 9 deadly airstrike on the Tiyas Military Airbase, also known as the T-4 Airbase, outside the Syrian city of Palmyra.The Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that two Israeli F-15 warplanes carried out strikes from the Lebanese air space."The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," a Syrian military source said.Iran strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attack on the air base, saying it was a blatant violation of international law which would strengthen terrorists."The Israeli regime's aggression against Syria is a breach of this country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and runs counter to all international regulations and principles," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said."It only will further complicate the critical situation in Syria and regional equations," he added.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri militant groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.