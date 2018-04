which is a war crime

Over the weekend, the United States led a coordinated attack - along with French and British forces - on the sovereign country of Syria. Western nations have ganged up on and attacked this sovereign state, launching countless missiles, hitting civilian targets, and, all of it was based on alleged crimes for which they had no evidence.After the strikes Friday night, the French and British governments released the supposed evidence they had to justify the act of war carried out by allied nations in Syria. The reports admitted to not having any actual intelligence and the "evidence" was based on "open source" information widely available on the internet.To put this into perspective, the United States, Britain, and France launched a coordinated act of war on a sovereign country, based on crimes for which they had almost no evidence, which could potentially be the catalyst for World War 3 - and all of it was carried out under the ostensible auspices of humanitarianism.While there is a tiny chance that Assad did actually release chemical weapons on his own people in order to drive out the remaining insurgents from Douma, it goes against all logic as it would provoke the actions which are now taking place - ensuring the rest of the country is invaded and turned to rubble by US-made missiles.To illustrate just how grotesque of a sham the attacks on Syria actually are, one need only look at the current atrocities being carried out by Israel and the utter lack of concern, media coverage, and political attention it is receiving.As TFTP has reported , dozens of Palestinians have been killed and nearly 1,300 have been wounded by live fire and rubber bullets from the Israeli Military - just in the last few weeks - as protests have increased near the border, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.Palestinians claim that the protests are a symbol of their desire to speak out again Israel's occupation of their land and control over their resources. Samer, 27, told the Jerusalem Post that he risked his life to join in the protests because he wanted to take a stand."Israel took everything from us, the homeland, freedom, our future," Samer said. "I have two kids, a boy, and a girl, and if I die, God will take care of them."Israel has also been caught on video murdering innocent unarmed people and laughing about it.Shocking footage also emerged online last month highlighting this brutal treatment of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government. In the video, police are seen throwing a stun grenade at a couple who is running away from them-The video was taken by an activist for the Israeli human rights group, Yesh Den. In the short clip, the couple is seen fleeing to their home in the village of Burin as four Israeli officers approach them from behind.But innocent journalists, babies, and random strangers aren't the only ones being attacked by the state of Israel.While Israel claimed that it was just using its planes to get rid of weeds and extra grass along the border with Palestinian territory, Palestinian officials have criticized the interference.Nizar al-Wahedi of the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry told the Anadolu Agency.Unlike in Syria, we have documented evidence of actual murder, war crimes, and chemical weapons use and the US is not only silent on these atrocities but outspoken over their support for the state of Israel.To be clear, no one here is advocating for the same action taken on Syria to be carried out on the state of Israel. Instead, this comparison is meant to expose the rife hypocrisy and the ulterior motive behind the war in Syria.The fact is that conflicts in these countries are none of the United States' business and pledging US tax dollars and lives to intervene in them is not only unconstitutional, but it creates far more conflict than already exists. As TFTP has reported, the war in Syria has been planned for years and it has nothing to do with humanitarian purposes. We would all do wise to remember the false claims of WMDs in Iraq and the horror story created by US intervention thereafter. Indeed, most conflicts throughout US history have been based entirely on lies, propaganda, and false flags.