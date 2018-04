© Global Look Press

A French court has ruled that the parents of a baby boy cannot name their baby 'Jihad,' as it would "not be in the interest of the child."Various French media report that on Friday the court in Toulouse ordered the vowels in the baby's name be reversed to form the name 'Jahid,' as allowed by the French Civil Code This is not the first time a court has ordered that a baby's name be changed in this way. In 2016, in the northern town of Roubaix, a boy's name was also changed from 'Jihad' to Jahid. While in 2013 , before the major recent attacks, a French mother who sent her three-year-old son, Jihad, to school wearing a sweater reading: "I am a bomb" and "Born on September 11th," was handed a suspended sentence.In 2009 , parents in the town of Valenciennes in northern France were refused permission to name their child Nutella, and a judge in the northern French town of Raismes told a couple that they couldn't name their daughter Fraise (strawberry) that same year.