Society's Child
Wait a second, don't WE have chemical weapons too?
Ryan Dawson
Anti-Neocon Report
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 22:12 UTC
Sebastain Gorka. Yes, yet all the nations that participated in the bombing of Syria the US, UK, France, and Israel each have stockpiles of chemical weapons as well as nuclear weapons. The only one that won't admit to having nukes is Israel. But they were photographed and the whistle blower was jailed. But you see even when Israel undoubtedly built nuclear weapons, and even stole materiel and secrets from the US to do so, everyone is looking away. This way they don't have to sign a non proliferation treaty because they have never admitted to having hundreds of nuclear bombs. Israel has also used chemical weapons. The rained down White Phosphorus or MK77 on practically helpless Gaza during Operation Cast Lead in 2009. They used Depleted Uranium in 1973 and were the first country to do so. The US used both of these weapons in Iraq, particularly in Fallujah.
video of terrorists in Syria using Chemical weapons back in 2012 I warned people that I believed there would be a false flag attack which would blame the Syrian government for the use of these weapons. It then happened in 2013. I posted another video last June titled FALSE FLAG attack prepared for Syria. And then it happened in April. You see there was no motive for Syria to use chemical weapons in a war that they are winning. There is every reason for the terrorist mercenaries to release it in areas they control, especially when the press uniformly blames it on Assad as uniformly as they lied about Iraq and Libya. How could I predict the coming chemical weapons attack twice on YouTube but our intelligence analyst and press didn't see it coming? Well I imagine many of them did see it coming, but this is a topic that is not inline with Zionist propaganda.
The Israeli line was always Assad must go. And so Obama, Clinton, Kerry, Sanders, Bush, Cruz, everyone who won any primaries repeated the same mantra. All but one that is and that was Donald Trump. Trump said the opposite. He said we spent 6 trillion dollars in the Middle East and got nothing. Let Russia and Syria take care of ISIS he said. We are supporting rebels and we don't even know who they are, he said. He cut CIA funding for jihadist groups in July of 2017. But after a sustained media campaign against Trump trying to claim he has collusion with Russia, and maybe Russia "hacked" the US elections. This is hypocritical too since the US interferes in elections around the world all the time. One scandal after another has been dug up and hurled at the president. It started by essentially claiming he is a racist, sexist Nazi and vandals destroyed property around DC and other cities when he was sworn in. The next wave of propaganda was that he was Putin's puppet and then this was followed by a score of sexual allegations from porn stars and models. Israel's president was convicted and jailed over rape charges and that made no news. Oxfam employees had a pedophilia ring in Haiti that also engaged in beastiality but that wasn't news.
The president capitulated twice after atrocity propaganda. I have a film about the first one.
