from the very beginning, a common effort of the US, British and French to destroy, by force, the Syrian state... for their own purpose."

The missile strikes on Syria are another step by the US, the UK and France toward creating they own global order, where they can do what they want without answering to the UN, Willy Wimmer, former OSCE Assembly vice-head, told RT.they [the US, the UK and France] want to have their own international structure," Wimmer said.They are no longer interested in having an international organization, which can work. And, therefore, they do their utmost to create their own world where they can do what they want to do."The US and its allies carried out, blaming the Syrian government for anchemical attack in Douma that was, and. The former OSCE official warned about the danger of undermining the Security Council, saying that the organization "is the only chance for the globe not to enter a period of ongoing wars.""The attitude of the French, British and Americans is the same attitude, which used by Adolf Hitler in 1939 to enter into World War Two," he said.But, according to Wimmer,"People don't understand why she has such an approach... for an action of Washington, London and Paris, which is aimed at destroying international law and which is a clear violation of the Charter of the UN... In our constitution, it is clearly said that Germany never should participate in a war of aggression and what the Americans, British and French did yesterday was an attack of aggression against a sovereign country," he said.Early on Saturday, Washington and its allies fired more than 100 missiles on civilian and military facilities in Syria in response to an alleged gas attack in Douma on April 7, which the West blamed on the government of President Bashar Assad. The Pentagon hailed the bombing as a success, saying that the three sites, which it claimed were used to produce chemical weapons, were destroyed.The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted 71 cruise missiles and air-surface missiles fired by the Western coalition. Damascus and Moscow have previously denied the chemical attack accusations, saying the whole thing was fabricated. The missile strikes occurred on the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons arrived in Damascus in order to investigate the gas attack claims.