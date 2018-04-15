The case was specific to whether or not dreamers at Maricopa Community Colleges would have to be offered in-state tuition. The Justices ruled 7-0 on the case. Needless to say, it'll serve as precedent for any future cases where "Dreamers" claim a right to in-state tuition at other colleges and university's in the State.
According to the Washington Times:
The court upheld a previous 3-0 appeals-court decision that federal and state law do not give that power to the colleges, but to the state's political branches.One pro-Dreamer group complained that this will triple the cost of tuition for illegal immigrants.
"While people can disagree what the law should be, I hope we all can agree that the attorney general must enforce the law as it is, not as we want it to be," Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.
Mr. Brnovich noted that in 2006, Arizona voters passed Proposition 300, declaring illegal immigrants ineligible for in-state tuition and other state benefits.
Arizona is one of the border States showing some sanity on the issue of doling out benefits to non-citizens.
You wouldn't think states that have an epidemic of non-citizens entering would be giddy to start dishing out benefits to them, but such is the case in many.
Who Pays for In-State Tuition?
Surprisingly, there are at least 18 States that offer in-state tuition to illegals. When there's $1.3 trillion in student debt out there burdening millions of Americans, why are we subsidizing the tuition of those illegals?
It's the taxes of those with student loan debt paying the tuition of those who aren't legally in the country. I guess it's not just "wealth redistribution" between the rich and poor that liberals want. Redistribution from citizens to illegals is on the table too.