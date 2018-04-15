Jeffrey D Sachs, professor of sustainable development and of health policy and management at Columbia University in New York, is director of Columbia's Center for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. He is internationally renowned for advising governments in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia, and Africa on economic reforms and for his work with international agencies to promote poverty reduction, disease control, and debt reduction of poor countriesProfessor Sachs explains the American tragedy of the Syrian civil war and why the only answer now is to get out and negotiate an end to the war.