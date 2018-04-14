brain connections
What happens to the minds of children who are exposed to television?

This is an important question to answer because children between the ages of 2-11 watch an average of over 25 hours of television per week. That's a part-time job. And TV is basically an electronic babysitter due to its pacifying effect. What's really going on?

And is it possible for "educational" technology to inappropriately stimulate and harm the developing child's brain?

"...this is important because we're technologizing childhood today in a way that is previously unprecedented." - Dimitri Christakis

Forty years ago, children began watching some television at age four (like the soothing Mr. Rogers).

Now they start big screen time as infants with rapid, high stimulation (like Baby Einstein and Powerpuff Girls).

Does modern TV precondition the mind to expect high levels of stimulation which leads to inattention and developmental problems later on?

tv study
What happened to mice who were exposed to modern television for six hours a day for 42 days?

The humorous Dimitri Christakis details his private research in the TEDx talk below.


