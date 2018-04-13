A pall of gloom descended on Nuagaon village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after two persons were killed in lightning while they were cremating one of their fellow villager's body this afternoon.According to reports, lightning struck Josen Majhi and Kuanra Soren when both of them among others villagers had taken one of their fellow villager's body to the shamshan ghat (cremation ground) to cremate his mortal remains.Hearing the news, the local police rushed to the spot and took the bodies of Majhi and Soren to Betnoti Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem.Following the tragic incident, the grief-striken villagers demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased persons.