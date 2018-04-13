© Hamza Al-Ajwen / AFP



The Russian Defense Ministry has presented what it says is proof that the reported chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged. It also accused the British government of pressuring the perpetrators to speed up the "provocation."During a briefing on Friday, the ministry showed interviews with two people, who, it said, are medical professionals working in the only hospital operating in Douma, a town near the Syrian capital, Damascus.The patients shown in the video suffered from smoke poisoning and the water was poured on them by their relatives after a false claim that chemical weapons were used, the ministry said.These people do not hide their names. These are not some faceless claims on the social media by anonymous activists.said ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov."The Russian Defense Ministry also has evidence that" the general added, referring to the neighborhood of which Douma is part. "We know for certain that betweenthat they were preparing."According to Konashenkov, the group, which was a primary source of photos and footage of the purported chemical attack, was informed of a large-scale artillery attack on Damascus planned by the Islamist group Army of Islam, which controlled Douma at the time.One of the interviews published by the ministry showed a man who said his name wasworking at Douma's only operational hospital."On April 8, a bomb hit a building. The upper floors were damaged and a fire broke at the lower floors.People from the upper floors had smoke poisoning. We treated them, based on their suffocation.""Relatives of the victims started dousing each other with water. Other people, who didn't seem to have medical training, started administering anti-asthma medicine to children.The first photos claiming to show the aftermath of the alleged chemical attack on April 7 were published online on the same day, and featured the bodies of many people, including children, some with foam around their mouths and noses.He added Eastern Ghouta is currently trying to return to peaceful life after being liberated from militant groups by Syrian government forces.Russia is already supplying food, medicine, building materials and other essential supplies to the neighborhood, he said.Residents of the neighborhood, who previously fled violence, are returning to their homes now that the area is relatively safe, the Russian official said.The US and allies such as the UK and France threatened military action in response to what they claim is an atrocity committed by the Syrian government. Russia insists the incident was staged and said it reserves the right to counter any attack on Syria.RT spoke about the Russian claims with Lord Alan West, a retired officer of the British Royal Navy. He said he had strong reservations about taking allegations against Damascus at face value, because it didn't make much military sense.he said. "If I was advising the opponents of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, I would be delighted to kill a few people there. Let's face it, [the insurgents] don't care if they kill women and children."he added.