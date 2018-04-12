© Jonathan Bachman / Getty 340398

Nigel Farage has turned his back on US President Donald Trump, as the former UKIP chief cautioned Britain against intervening alongside the US in Syria.In an unprecedented break with the Republican leader, Farage said he would not want the UK to join forces with the US against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Farage's statement follows a volley of tweets from Trump warning Russia he intended to launch "nice and new and 'smart'"missiles against Syria.While Prime Minister Theresa May has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump in saying those responsible for an alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, should be held to account, Farage warned military intervention could lead to chaos.Farage rejected the idea of military strikes even if Assad were found to be responsible.It comes as a series of MPs and political commentators took to Twitter to condemn President Trump's words. They raised concern his comments might trigger World War III.Both the Syrian government and Russia deny the allegations that a chemical attack took place in Douma, a formerly rebel-held town outside Damascus. On Sunday, the White Helmets, a volunteer organization which operates in areas under the control of Syrian rebels, including groups linked to Al-Qaeda, published a statement that said a chlorine gas attack had taken place in the area on Saturday. The alleged attack was said to have killed dozens, including children, but footage of the alleged incident has yet to be verified.