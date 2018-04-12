© FNA



The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channel quoted Kurdish sources as saying on Thursday that recently a large volume of weapons have been sent to Manbij in Northern Syria, adding that most of them are Saudi arms.Meantime, reports said that the US, French and British forces have conducted patrolling missions in Manbij.despite US President Donald Trump's earlier claims that he intends to end Washington's military presence in Syria.Tensions intensified between Turkey and the US after a new convoy of the US and French forces entered the town of Manbij to provide support for the Kurdish fighters in Northeastern Syria.Arabic-language Smart news website reported last Sunday that a new convoy of the US and French army troops, including 18 military and armored vehicles, have been sent to Manbij from their base in the town of Tal Abyadh in Northern Raqqa.including several trucks carrying vehicles, ambulances and cement barriers