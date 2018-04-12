Kurdish forces in Manbij
The US and other western states have increased activities in Northern Syria to support the Kurdish forces in the town of Manbij as tensions between Washington and Ankara have intensified in the region, sources said, adding that the Kurds have received new weapons
The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channel quoted Kurdish sources as saying on Thursday that recently a large volume of weapons have been sent to Manbij in Northern Syria, adding that most of them are Saudi arms.

They also revealed that the US-led coalition has set up a coordination center with the Kurds to protect Manbij from the Turkish army attacks.

Meantime, reports said that the US, French and British forces have conducted patrolling missions in Manbij.

The American forces continue deployment and establish new positions in Manbij despite US President Donald Trump's earlier claims that he intends to end Washington's military presence in Syria.

Tensions intensified between Turkey and the US after a new convoy of the US and French forces entered the town of Manbij to provide support for the Kurdish fighters in Northeastern Syria.

Arabic-language Smart news website reported last Sunday that a new convoy of the US and French army troops, including 18 military and armored vehicles, have been sent to Manbij from their base in the town of Tal Abyadh in Northern Raqqa.

The website further said that the newly-arrived convoy of the US and French forces moved towards the village of Khatab Northwest of Manbij.

In the meantime, other field sources reported that a US convoy, including several trucks carrying vehicles, ambulances and cement barriers crossed Simalka passageway at Iraq-Syria border and entered Kurdish-held regions.

They pointed out that the Simalka border-crossing is mainly used for transferring military hardware.