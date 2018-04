© Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP



Cambridge Analytica boasted about its possession of unique data in pitches to multiple Republican election campaigns after harvesting personal information from 87 million Facebook users, a new report reveals.The data mining firm, which worked for President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016, pitched its "unique" data and "psychological profiling" abilities, which could be used to micro-target voters on Facebook, according to a Channel 4 News report According to the documents seen by Channel 4, Cambridge Analytica told prospective clients that its data had been successfully used by the North Carolina Republican Party, the conservative For America advocacy group and a number of Republican campaigns in Arkansas, North Carolina and New Hampshire, which were funded by the John Bolton Super PAC.Cambridge Analytica claimed it had been able to "accurately predict partisanship, turnout, issue importance and build psychographic profiles" for voters in North Carolina.The company detailed how it had categorized voters according to personality types in North Carolina in 2014. For example, young female voters who care about the economy and immigration were shown video commercials focusing on those issues.In a statement to Channel 4, Facebook said that Cambridge Analytica has certified that it destroyed the data in 2015. The UK data regulator is now investigating the truth of that claim, Facebook added.On Tuesday, Facebook began notifying users whose information could have been shared with Cambridge Analytica. The social media platform said it has introduced "a number of measures" to tighten its systems in light of recent revelations.The company released a statement on Monday, claiming that it did not break any laws and that it did not "hack" Facebook to collect any data. It also claimed that it is "politically neutral" and works across the political spectrum."It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens," Zuckerberg said.