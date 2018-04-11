radio free europe
Based on the old Cold War anti-Russian Radio Liberty and Radio Free Europe, it is also called 'The Prague Guantanamo" for being the most secretive and autocratic TV channel in the world, where being a snitch is highly encouraged and people get fired for having their own opinion. Meanwhile, programming is so daft and boring that no one wants to watch it.

There is an opinion that this is yet another US government's money laundering scheme, making some in the US establishment very rich, at the US taxpayers' expense.

Meanwhile Ukraine is proposing to transfer the headquarters from Prague to Kiev. The US should go for it! It'll be a lot cheaper and they'll have oodles of Russian-speaking ukro-nazis to recruit. Also, someone has to continue feeding the greedy Ukraine junta oligarchs and fascists to keep them on a leash - why not US taxpayers. And finally, when Ukraine is freed from this brown plague, the new, free Novorossia will thank the US for all that nice broadcasting infrastructure they'll leave behind. So, go for it!

Listen to this piece:


As I have been predicting! Absolutely nothing has changed since the days of the USSR. Russia being supposedly 'communist' during Soviet times was just an excuse for the sheeple, in order to justify the animosity towards it and in order for the West to divide and conquer.

Today, only the naive and most stupid still believe that old story. Russia isn't the old USSR and it isn't 'communist' by any stretch, yet the animosity is not only there, but it's yet again escalating.

The truth has always been: the US/West are afraid of Russia The Great Balancer in any guise, and Dark State is mortally afraid of the Earth Shift, as Russia continues to gradually rebalance the human world.

More in depth:

LadaRay.com

Lada Ray on Patreon