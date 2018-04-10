The History of Hyaluronic Acid

The Different Uses and Potential Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid

Fibromyalgia : This condition is sometimes marked by high levels 13 of hyaluronic acid in the blood, particularly in the morning, 14 so much so that some suggest that one way to diagnose fibromyalgia may be to measure HA levels in your blood. 15 However, since the levels appear to rise and fall, normalizing your levels with HA may be one way to provide healing and relief from the symptoms. 16

: According to the medical journal Molecular Vision, a reduction in hyaluronic acid can increase your risk of developing primary open-angle glaucoma. Mitral Valve Prolapse (MVP): MVP occurs when the leaflets of the mitral valve in your heart bulge into the left atrium during contraction which, although not usually life-threatening, may cause chest pain, fatigue and dizziness.21 This condition is usually linked to magnesium deficiency; increasing your magnesium levels, which in turn increases your hyaluronic acid levels, may help with the symptoms of MVP.22

Foods That Can Increase Your Production of Hyaluronic Acid

Grass fed meats: Most livestock meats such as beef, turkey, pork, lamb and chicken contain high levels of hyaluronic acid. You can make a broth from the bones, cartilage and ligaments to gain this substance.

Root crops: It is believed that the senior citizens in Yuzurihara, a Japanese village outside of Tokyo, remain in good health due to their diet, which primarily consists of starchy root crops like potatoes (both regular and sweet), imoji (a potato root) and konyako, according to local doctors. 24 However, don't gorge on these foods all the time - starch is a type of carbohydrate that can lead to weight gain when eaten too much. 25 I recommend moderating your consumption and diversifying your diet with other fruits and vegetables as well.

It is believed that the senior citizens in Yuzurihara, a Japanese village outside of Tokyo, remain in good health due to their diet, which primarily consists of starchy root crops like potatoes (both regular and sweet), imoji (a potato root) and konyako, according to local doctors. However, - starch is a type of carbohydrate that can lead to weight gain when eaten too much. I recommend moderating your consumption and diversifying your diet with other fruits and vegetables as well. Vitamin C-rich foods: Ascorbic acid is believed to play a critical role in the production of hyaluronic acid. Your best choices include red, yellow and orange bell peppers, citrus fruits and herbs like parsley and cilantro.

Ascorbic acid is believed to play a critical role in the production of hyaluronic acid. Your best choices include red, yellow and orange bell peppers, citrus fruits and herbs like parsley and cilantro. Magnesium-rich foods: This mineral can help synthesize the production of hyaluronic acid.26 Your best options include bananas, apples, avocados, tomatoes, melons, pears and peaches. They're also rich in other nutrients that can help further optimize your health.

Considerations Before Taking a Hyaluronic Acid Supplement

Sensitive or allergic to poultry meats and/or eggs

Currently taking medications that affect blood clotting, such as warfarin and aspirin

Affected with a blood clotting disorder, such as hemophilia 28

Recently developed an infection or a skin disease near the affected joint29

The Safe Dosage for Hyaluronic Acid

Possible Side Effects of Taking Hyaluronic Acid

Make Sure to Use Hyaluronic Acid Made From High-Quality Sources

Frequently Asked Questions About Hyaluronic Acid