The talks are being held amid a Russian-Venezuelan high-level commission taking place in Caracas.Russian and Venezuelan officials are discussing the use of the South American country's new cryptocurrency, the Petro , for international transactions, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, Venezuela's Sectoral Vice President of Economy said Monday. The discussions about the Petro, which Russian officials are interested investing in, emerged during a round of talks between the two countries taking place in Caracas.Russian and Venezuelan officials are also discussingThe Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also reported that the agenda includes talks about theor PDVSA, and the possibility of building mining industry equipment.It generated sales of over five billion dollars during its pre-sale period and had recorded over 186,000 certified purchases Attending the meeting is Oleg Ryazancev, Russia's Deputy Industry, and Trade Minister. He was quoted as saying that his country considers Venezuela as being a strategic partner and such bilateral meetings between the two nations "certify the success of our cooperation."Maduro said the new digital coin aims to strengthen the country's "monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade."