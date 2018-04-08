"The raid was a result of two things, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Investigator who interviewed me after having detained me for 13 hours without charges; the fact that they were aware that California Highway Patrol had seized, and then given back to us, high capacity pistol magazines to the prior year, something they are calling an error on CHP's end. More disturbing were the stacks of printed pages from my social media accounts, particularly those things which criticize police and government overreach, police violence, my personal ideologies regarding self-governance and the inalienable rights we are afforded as human beings, and even memes and jokes they found, as parts of evidence to request a search warrant, including posts of a very subjective and ironic nature."

"We attempted to thank them and proceed, but were blocked from movement," Sarah Leach said. "It was at that point I noticed a few others sheriff's vehicles had arrived, including undercover vehicles. I realized this was not a traffic stop when I saw police agents in blue jeans with AR-15s surrounding the area. I began to record on my phone and inquire as to whether I was being charged, detained, or was free to go. They violently cuffed me, threw my phone on the hood of the car, and shoved me in the back of an un-air-conditioned police vehicle for about one hour until their supervisor arrived to begin questioning me about aforementioned magazines."

"We were transported to the police station, where we would subsequently be held for 13 hours without being able to make a phone call or ascertain charges against us," Leach said. "All the while, the SWAT team, with the assistance of the ATF, FBI, and National Terrorism Task Force raided my home, removing over 120 items, the vast majority of them NOT being our personal firearms, but business records, personal hard drives which house film and music, notebooks, maps of the local area, plate carriers, legally obtained ammunition, the magazines in question, and a great deal of other personal effects and assets."

"They had allegedly been observing us for about one month, as well as observing Andrew's elderly parents, a Baptist minister, and a county librarian, possibly the most harmless and docile individuals on earth, who have been dragged into this investigation, which is especially tragic consider Andrew's father had suffered a stroke only a few weeks ago and has been in healing, just recently able to return to his work as a preacher," Leach said.

"The damage was minimal in the sense of the physical integrity of the house. SWAT raids these days are known for tearing people's walls apart, shooting their pets, breaking their windows," Leach said. "The real damage comes from the horror of your personal property and your home being violated so egregiously over claims that can never be proven, as they are so absolutely false."

"We do not sell firearms, rather, we sell the parts and tools to be purchased by customers who wish to complete or modify their own firearm. We also sell knives, flashlights, t-shirts, belts, vests, optics, and various tactical supplies," Leach said. "Our customer base is very diverse, from elderly women to law enforcement and military."

"This is precisely what we have been warned about regarding prosecution over thought crimes," Leach said. "Whether or not you support firearm rights, or even like us personally, it must be acknowledged that a search warrant was obtained at least in part based on opinions, both serious and joking, that have been said online among friends, a true Orwellian nightmare manifest into reality."

