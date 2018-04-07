Huge hole over 400,000 miles long (700,000 kilometers) is 55 times wider than the Earth

A wide hole in the sun's atmosphere is facing Earth and spewing a stream of solar wind toward our planet. Estimated time of arrival: April 9th. In this extreme ultraviolet image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, we see not only the hole, but also a bushy filament of magnetic bordering the hole's leading edge:
coronal hole
© Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA
Massive coronal hole observed in the Sun on April 6, 2018
Such filaments are often unstable. If this one erupts while it is facing Earth, it could hurl a CME in our direction, adding to the effect of the incoming solar wind.

The canyon-shaped hole is remarkably wide, stretching more than 700,000 km from end to end. As a result, Earth could be under the influence of its gaseous emissions for days. Polar geomagnetic unrest and minor G1-class magnetic storms are possible from April 9th through 13th.

Via NASA Spaceweather