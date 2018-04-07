Science & Technology
Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
Anthony Watts
Watt's Up With That
Sat, 07 Apr 2018 16:20 UTC
Watt's Up With That
Sat, 07 Apr 2018 16:20 UTC
Huge hole over 400,000 miles long (700,000 kilometers) is 55 times wider than the Earth
A wide hole in the sun's atmosphere is facing Earth and spewing a stream of solar wind toward our planet. Estimated time of arrival: April 9th. In this extreme ultraviolet image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, we see not only the hole, but also a bushy filament of magnetic bordering the hole's leading edge:
The canyon-shaped hole is remarkably wide, stretching more than 700,000 km from end to end. As a result, Earth could be under the influence of its gaseous emissions for days. Polar geomagnetic unrest and minor G1-class magnetic storms are possible from April 9th through 13th.
Via NASA Spaceweather
A wide hole in the sun's atmosphere is facing Earth and spewing a stream of solar wind toward our planet. Estimated time of arrival: April 9th. In this extreme ultraviolet image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, we see not only the hole, but also a bushy filament of magnetic bordering the hole's leading edge:
The canyon-shaped hole is remarkably wide, stretching more than 700,000 km from end to end. As a result, Earth could be under the influence of its gaseous emissions for days. Polar geomagnetic unrest and minor G1-class magnetic storms are possible from April 9th through 13th.
Via NASA Spaceweather
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Fort Campbell: Two soldiers killed in helicopter crash during training exercises
- Italy's leading political parties condemn government's expulsion of Russian diplomats, advocate for better relationship with Russia
- 1st OPCW chief Bustani on how John Bolton threatened him and his family before Iraq War
- IDF shoot 500 protesters, 6 journalists, kill 9 - in one day - MSM actually notices
- London experiencing unprecedented levels of gun and knife crimes
- Russia's UN envoy exposes 'UK's loudspeaker diplomacy, Skripal mantra & arm-twisting'
- 'Disaster for humanity': Experts tell RT on questionable joint AI project by Google & Pentagon
- Indianapolis police beat and taser man having an epileptic seizure
- Frmr Catalan President Puigdemont granted bail by German court, cannot be extradited to Spain for rebellion
- Victoria Skripal says her uncle's last restaurant order hasn't been released - food poisoning?
- Mass deception as a prelude to world war
- Vatican police arrests former Vatican diplomat under investigation for possession of child porn
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- Israelis young Palestinian in Gaza with drone missile, another dies of his injuries
- Michelle Obama claims evil Hillary was the most qualified candidate in US history
- Several dead in Germany as van ploughs into crowd in Muenster
- 'You can't decide in 24 hours what type of nerve agent was used' - 1st OPCW head on UK's Skripal probe
- China bans Bible sales amid Vatican deal negotiations
- China retaliates in US trade war - but still has 'nuclear option' through holding of US Treasuries
- An open letter to President Trump from the Russian-American Congress
- Italy's leading political parties condemn government's expulsion of Russian diplomats, advocate for better relationship with Russia
- 1st OPCW chief Bustani on how John Bolton threatened him and his family before Iraq War
- Russia's UN envoy exposes 'UK's loudspeaker diplomacy, Skripal mantra & arm-twisting'
- Mass deception as a prelude to world war
- Michelle Obama claims evil Hillary was the most qualified candidate in US history
- China retaliates in US trade war - but still has 'nuclear option' through holding of US Treasuries
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS reportedly bragged that Kushner gave him CIA intel about his 'enemies' days prior to corruption crackdown
- 'Another leak': Maria Zahkarova reacts as fate of Skripal's pets finally revealed
- US military spent $60 million on useless Afghanistan power lines to nowhere
- Syrian Showdown: Trump wants to leave, the Generals tell him to stay
- US lone Security Council member to block UN inquiry into Gaza violence
- Challenging the constitution: Japan activates first marines since WW2
- Ex-top CIA official claims Brennan's attacks on Trump stoking divisions and causing Americans to lose faith in government
- Finian Cunningham: Humpty dumpty Boris Johnson
- Canada expelled four Russian diplomats because they told the truth
- UN warns Israel against "unjustified and unlawful" murder of Palestinians in military occupied Gaza is breach of Geneva conventions
- Bolton and Johnson: The malevolent villain and the callous buffoon on the nuclear stage
- Putin replaces 11 generals - reasons for changes not given
- The real mind control: All mass media corporations are "extremely dangerous to our democracy" (VIDEOS)
- 'Soft mouths with deep throats': Pelosi and 9 Dems had 'excellent meeting' with Netanyahu even as Israel sent 'dozens of snipers' to Gaza
- Fort Campbell: Two soldiers killed in helicopter crash during training exercises
- IDF shoot 500 protesters, 6 journalists, kill 9 - in one day - MSM actually notices
- London experiencing unprecedented levels of gun and knife crimes
- 'Disaster for humanity': Experts tell RT on questionable joint AI project by Google & Pentagon
- Indianapolis police beat and taser man having an epileptic seizure
- Frmr Catalan President Puigdemont granted bail by German court, cannot be extradited to Spain for rebellion
- Victoria Skripal says her uncle's last restaurant order hasn't been released - food poisoning?
- Vatican police arrests former Vatican diplomat under investigation for possession of child porn
- Israelis young Palestinian in Gaza with drone missile, another dies of his injuries
- Several dead in Germany as van ploughs into crowd in Muenster
- 'You can't decide in 24 hours what type of nerve agent was used' - 1st OPCW head on UK's Skripal probe
- China bans Bible sales amid Vatican deal negotiations
- An open letter to President Trump from the Russian-American Congress
- 'Ireland is being repopulated and it doesn't seem to matter to the powers that be who is coming' - prospective presidential candidate
- Take a look inside the bizarro online world of Youtube shooter Nasim Aghdam
- 'I can't imagine my life without him': Tina Boileau after the death of her son Jonathan Pitre
- Body of missing CDC scientist found in Atlanta river
- Florida Congressman Darren Soto's wife arrested at Walt Disney World on a charge of disorderly intoxication
- Facebook among 30 organisations facing UK political data investigation
- The Atlantic's recent firing of columnist Kevin Williamson and victimhood culture
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- Russophobia, the Jewish Lobby and the Armenian holocaust
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- 3mn yo giant land sloth discovered after landslide on Argentinian beach
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Mississippi floods are the biggest in 500 years - and human intervention may be partly to blame
- Scientists discover a dozen new black holes at centre of Milky Way
- Building a machine that breaks the laws of thermodynamics
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- New mind-reading device can translate brainwaves into words
- DARPA developing method to put injured soldiers into suspended animation to make more time until help arrives
- Brainless embryos suggest bioelectricity guides growth
- Did Earth collide with a fragmented comet 12,800 years ago?
- Smallpox: The eradicated disease that could be brought back as a terrifying biological weapon
- Floods in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina after record rain
- Papua New Guinea highlands hit by very shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake
- Another major eruption at Mount Sinabung, Indonesia
- Expected flooding: Yosemite National Park campsites closed before storm
- Eerie sounds recorded in the skies Bellbrook, Ohio
- Record snow for numerous communities at Glacier National Park, Montana
- Major storm bringing an "atmospheric river" to San Francisco - months worth of rain expected, temporary flood barriers erected
- Schweitzer ski resort in Idaho breaks all-time record with over 34 feet of snow
- Eight tornadoes touch down across the Heartland
- Young gray whale that washed ashore on Whidbey Island, Washington was emaciated, researchers say
- Dead sperm whale washes up on west coast.of Newfoundland, Canada
- Antarctic ice shelves revealed to be rapidly melting...from below
- Footage shows Japan's Shinmoedake explode with volcanic lightning
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake that rattled Southern California was most powerful in years
- Miles-long crevice opens up overnight near Nariobi in Kenya's Rift Valley
- 'Rare' red sprite season begins early with elusive bolts snapped during storm over Czech republic
- Death toll for Scotland's lambs sees a sharp increase after heavy snow
- Attack of the zombie raccoons! Currently on show in Youngstown, Ohio
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the southern Philippines, tremors felt 130km away
- Hailstorm destroys orchards, vegetables in several areas of Kurram Agency, Pakistan
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Xenoestrogens - What are they?
- A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women
- Biohacking: IV drips, vitamin shots and a daily freeze at -292 degrees
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let's Talk About Estrogen
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
The Obama administration was more than a devastating disappointment, it was the cynical betrayal of an entire generation of Americans.
And somehow, we manage to avoid using the words "Las Vegas"...
Twenty years ago I was too involved in supporting my family to even consider this. That was a time I bought the rhetoric. Is that the case in...
"They instead point to a placebo effect. " What's good for the goose... Pharming is in large measure a placebo - except of course when invoking a...
Bernays et al believe they are 'free' to manipulate without recognizing that the measure they deal in, becomes their reality. The illusion of...