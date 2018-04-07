Muenster truck attack

Images on social media showed furniture strewn at the scene around the city's Kiepenkerl statue
Several people have been killed in the city of Muenster, in western Germany, after a van drove into pedestrians.

The driver of the vehicle has killed himself, police said, without providing further details. They are not looking for more suspects.

About 30 people are reported injured in the incident, which occurred near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town. Some are said to be in a serious condition.

Police have closed the area and asked people to avoid the city centre.


There is a restaurant located in the vicinity of the Kiepenkerl statue and photographs posted on social media showed tables and chairs strewn at the scene.
Muenster truck attack

Police have closed the area off to pedestrians
Ulrike Demmer, the federal government's deputy spokesperson, said the government's thoughts were with the victims and their families.

In December 2016, a lorry ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German capital, Berlin, killing 12 people.


Exactly one year ago, on April 7, 2017, Stockholm was hit by a vehicle attack, which has many similarities to the events in Germany on Saturday. Back then, a perpetrator drove a hijacked truck into a crowd along the busy Drottninggatan Street before crashing into a department store.

The ramming attack claimed five lives and left 14 people seriously wounded, with Swedes and foreign tourists among the victims.
Stockholm-truck-attack April 2017

The truck used to attack pedestrians in Stockholm, April 7th 2017