© Reuters



The government is considering the introduction of a 'military ethos' in schools across the UK to help children from deprived backgrounds.Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has commissioned MP Robert Goodwill to review the benefits of an education inspired by the 'values and disciplines' of the Armed Forces.Mr Goodwill will report back to the Ministry of Defence in September on what the impact has been on pupils from schools that already adopt military-style practices.The Tory MP has already said Armed Forces schools in deprived areas would boost the 'life chances, confidence and self-discipline' of youngsters.'Some schools may want to be a military academy and make that central to their school,' he said.'This could be something that schools in deprived areas may be it can be used to improve the whole school with the ethos and discipline of cadets.'The Defence Secretary added: 'Our Armed Forces are the best of their generation, embodying teamwork, leadership, and aspiration.'Their skills, values, and can-do attitude can inspire today's young people to challenge themselves and reach their potential.'That's why I'm delighted Robert is exploring the benefits of military ethos in schools and I look forward to seeing the final report.'Schools which already adopt a military ethos include the Duke of York's Royal Military School in Kent, which is sponsored by the MoD.In the past its pupils largely came from the families of members of the Armed Forces.The school holds ceremonial parades featuring a 90-strong marching band and states that its core values are 'courage, integrity, respect, commitment, loyalty and self-discipline'.Last month the government announced a new bursary of £40,000 for ex-service personnel to retrain as teachers.It has also been expanding the number of cadet forces in schools through a £50 million scheme funding uniforms, equipment and training.An MoD spokesman said Mr Goodwill's response will 'assess the benefits which having a military ethos and values in school provides to its pupils, and the best way cadet units are utilised in schools'.Last year a report by Northampton University concluded that cadet forces were an effective tool to support children on free school meals 'to achieve their potential'.