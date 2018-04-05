© Reuters/ Hannah McKay



The UK and its NATO friends have attempted to "step up the Cold War" with Russia and have failed, according to Craig Murray, blogger and the UK's ex-ambassador to Uzbekistan.The broadcaster and human rights activist said it is an "extremely important" statement from Porton Down - the secretive military base where testing was carried out.He said: "What we have seen today is news management because the Government had to get over the hurdle the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will shortly be telling people there is no evidence this came from Russia."The Government decided for damage limitation it was best Porton Down came out and said that first. We will see careful news management over the next day or two."Porton Down scientists said "a state" was likely to be behind the attack, because of the complexity of the agent. However, Murray said there is evidence to the contrary.He said: "The probably in the statement is very important, there are many people including David Colum, professor of organic chemistry at Cornell University, who says it's just not true it has to be a state and any of his senior students could make it."Murray said a minimum of a couple of dozen states could make it. He also said this "ought to be an investigation into a serious crime" investigated appropriately to find proof.Sergei and Yulia remain in hospital after being found slumped on a park bench in Wiltshire on March 4. They had been exposed to nerve agent Novochik, originally developed by Russia. The UK immediately blamed Russia yet Moscow has denied any involvement.