But now, as I speak out publicly about what happened to me, I think it will be the most satisfying of all. I might not be able to win, but I can get even



A victim of sex abuse by a depraved nun has told how she became pregnant by him when he was just 12. Edward Hayes is still fighting for answers from the Catholic Church.He wanted to speak out over the Easter weekend to lift the lid on sexual abuse by nuns and encourage other victims to finally come forward after years of secret tormentMr Hayes's ordeal over nearly three years happened at the former John Reynolds Home in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, run by The Franciscan Missionaries of St Joseph, a Catholic congregation of nuns."They have acknowledged what happened but I don't feel like I've ever had a proper apology from those in positions of power. I think they are terrified about what else might emerge."Edward, now a grandfather aged 76, fell victim to then 27-year-old Irish nun Sister Mary Conleth, real name Bessie Veronica Lawler, in the 1950s. She worked in the laundry room and asked her superiors for his assistance.But the almost daily abuse ended abruptly when the nun fell pregnant and was sent back to Ireland in disgrace. Edward was sent to a hostel in Cumbria.He has no idea what happened to the child he fathered and Sister Conleth is now dead.But he has decided to waive his right to anonymity to expose the abuse and encourage fellow victims to confront their demons. He said:Edward, who now lives in Carlisle, was just 10 and known as Billy when he was put in the home after being neglected by his parents. Initially, he had viewed his new home as a blessing."It was nice to be somewhere warm, where I was eating food and having hot baths," he said."My first years there created some great memories for me. I was a great student, I sang in the choir, I could read perfect Latin and was even playing football - being touted by the local football clubs."By the time Edward was 14 he was allocated his own room - something unheard of at the home. But the reason soon became apparent when Sister Conleth started paying him night visits.In April 1956 the abuse came to a sudden end when the nun declared she was pregnant. Edward said: "I didn't even understand how I got her pregnant because I never kissed her. We were more naive back then."He was put onto a train to Cumbria after Christmas with just a small suitcase and was met by a man claiming to be his grandfather, who took him to another home. He never saw the man again.Over the years he was contacted by the Mother Superior from his former home, Mother Mary Osmund, but he now realises she was only keeping tabs on him to make sure Sister Conleth did not get in touch.Desperate and searching for a routine, Edward joined the Army, signing up with the Royal Artillery, but left after five years in 1969 because he developed an ulcer through drinking and was medically discharged.He added: "I couldn't ever settle. Every single day I thought about the abuse, I started drinking to try and blot everything out. I never told anybody what happened to me, not even my wife."It was only in 1998 that Edward decided it was time to confront his past after reading about clerical abuse. But he struggled to find anyone to listen, having initially tried the police, a social worker, his MP and, years later, Catholic charity Caritas Care. It was only when he discovered a survivor group through a leaflet at the local library in 2010 that his life started to change.Edward met Noel Chardon, a fellow survivor of Catholic Church abuse, who was on a mission to help others come to terms with their ordeals. The retired English history teacher and trained psychologist was a volunteer at Macsas (Minister and Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors), a support group for people abused by clergy, when they made contact.With Noel's help, Edward managed to get rehoused and over time, he has managed to build bridges with his family and is now on good terms with his ex-wife, sons and grandchildren.Edward said he only told his ex-wife what had happened just two years ago and she said: "That explains a lot."In 2012 Edward was granted legal aid so he could make the Church accountable in court, but after becoming disillusioned with the efforts of the law firm, he and Noel took on the case themselves.A breakthrough came in 2016 when, with the help of a new solicitor, Edward was offered £20,000 compensation, although most was subsequently lost in legal fees.He said: "I was pleased to bring them to account but it was a pittance. I worked out they were giving me about 22p a day for my ordeal. But at least I made them acknowledge what they had done to me.Noel said: "Edward has shown sheer determination throughout, he is one of the most motivated people in the survivor community I have ever seen."A spokesman for the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of St Joseph said: "I am desperately sad that abuse took place to Mr Hayes while he was placed under our care."The Franciscan Missionaries of St Joseph have offered our sincere and unreserved apology for the abuse he suffered whilst resident at the John Reynolds Home and all the subsequent pain and trauma which followed the actual abuse."The spokesman added: "There is no place for abuse in the Church and along with every other agency caring for children and vulnerable adults, we now have stringent safeguarding policies which aim to prevent any possible recurrence of what happened to Mr Hayes."