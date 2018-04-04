However, Trump is still a "subject" of the investigation.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday, "Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III informed President Trump's attorneys last month that he is continuing to investigate the president but does not consider him a criminal target at this point, according to three people familiar with the discussions."
The Post's report also states that Mueller informed Trump's lawyers that he's working on a report about Trump's conduct since becoming president.
"The special counsel also told Trump's lawyers that he is preparing a report about the president's actions while in office and potential obstruction of justice, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations," the article reads.
Mueller's investigation, which has been going on for almost a year, has not resulted in any findings that indicate collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Comment: Nor have they found a shred of evidence of Moscow interfering in the United States elections!
President Trump has repeatedly denied that any collusion with Russia existed during the campaign.
The president tweeted last month that the investigation "should have never been started," and mentioned the dossier full of unsubstantiated information.
Some of President Trump's supporters and allies have been more explicit in their criticism of Robert Mueller.
Fox News' Sean Hannity said last month that, "Robert Mueller's career has been anything but impeccable," and criticized him for past conduct.
"Robert Mueller has an agenda," Hannity said. "He's carrying out a witch hunt. This is par for the course."
Comment: Amazing! WaPo's report is basically admitting the investigation has been a big facade. So, what exactly is 'Russiagate' about these days!?