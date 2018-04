An extremely disturbing video, provided by Ruptly, shows the horrifying aftermath of the airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition: dead bodies of children, appearing to be up to 10 years old, are burnt and mutilated due to the explosions and scattered over the sand. The victims, mostly women and children, allegedly come from a camp for displaced people.While the international community has been sounding the alarm over the plight in Yemen, some Western nations continue to sell weapons to Riyadh.In March 2018, the US State Department approved over $1 billion in potential arms sales to Saudi Arabia , including TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) missiles, spare parts to support Saudi Arabia's fleet of M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicles and M198 Towed Howitzers.It also appears that Saudi Arabia is the largest recipient of arms under secretive open licenses, issued by the United Kingdom;research by Middle East Eye, in February 2018 the use of approvals for weapons exports, including vital parts for aircraft carrying out strikes in Yemen, rose by 75 percent.. Currently, Riyadh operates 72 Typhoons from the first delivery of jets ordered in 2007. London has reportedly licensed 4.6 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) of weapons sales to Riyadh since 2015, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May consistently defending Saudi Arabia's involvement in Yemen.