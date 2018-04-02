© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik



Russia's top diplomat has lashed out at UK and US rhetoric against Moscow over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, saying it's worse now than it was during the Cold War."There has been a lot of talk that the situation is worse than it was during classic 'Cold War,' because some rules and proprieties were followed then," Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.The poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in early March has led to the worst diplomatic row between London and Moscow in years. British accusations of using a military grade nerve-agent against the former spy have been repeatedly denied by Moscow. However, the blame game triggered an escalation of tensions between Russia and other Western powers, including the US and a number of EU states, who followed in Britain's footsteps by showing Russian diplomats the door., said the foreign minister.Lavrov also accused the UK and US of playing "children's games" instead of providing evidence. Moscow had earlier called for a meeting of the UN chemical-weapons watchdog, the OPWC, on April 2 to have "an honest conversation" about the Skripal case;