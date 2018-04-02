did not hear any sound made by fighter jets or air-to-surface missiles targeting his house.

A new photo of Omran Daqneesh, a 5-year-old boy whose image became a symbol of the suffering in Syria's Aleppo after he was photographed following an August 2016 attack, surfaced after the kid and his family were interviewed by an Arabic-language TV channelThe father of Omran that is still living in Aleppo told al-Mayadeen channel that he"We did not find out how the incident happened. I pulled my family members out of debris. Omran was with me, while White Helmets took him away and started taking photo of him," the father of Omran added.He added thatThe father of Omran went on to say thatThis image of Omran is the first one that has been seen publicly since his bloodied and dusty photo in the back of an ambulance in Aleppo went viral after he was rescued from a destroyed building in the Qaterji neighborhood in Aleppo city.Omran Daqneesh is a five-year old Syrian boy who gained media attention after footage of him injured in an alleged airstrike by Syrian pro-government forces appeared on the Internet.Omran was wounded on August 17, 2016, in an alleged Russian Air Force's air raid on the militant-held Qaterji neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital known as M10 and later was released.Omran's family never fled the city after the incident and remained loyal to Damascus government and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.Omran's photo, along with several others from the attack, was published online by the Aleppo Media Center, an anti-government activist group looking to draw attention to the plight of civilians inside the city.Iranian, Russian and Chinese media, allies of Damascus, called the images "propaganda", while some international media proposed that the image was staged.In his confession, broadcasted on Syrian National Television at the time,He also described how filming of "atrocities" would take place.According to Hindi, the main person responsible for "directing" these staged videos was Ibrahim Al Hajj, with Mohammad Al Sayed being the main cameraman.Also, another former associate named Imad Abdul Jawad"I was supposed to transfer the materials from the district of Al Sukkariyeh to the district of Amariya," he added.On one occasion, Jawad managed to get closer and