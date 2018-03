© Reuters / minneapolismn.gov



The Minnesota cop who shot and killed an Australian bride-to-be was charged with murder and manslaughter, according to a report Tuesday.Officer Mohamed Noor, 31 - who allegedly killed 40-year-old Justine Damond of Minneapolis in July - was booked into Hennepin County jail at 11:16 a.m., according to the Minnesota Star Tribune Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $500,000, the paper reported.Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, had been called to Damond's homeInvestigators say Noor, who was sitting in a police car,Noor has said he was startled by a loud sound before opening fire. He claimed to have seen a young white male bicycling toward Damond's house immediately before the shooting.But charges unsealed Tuesday said the cop failed to properly investigate before pulling the trigger."There is no evidence that ... Officer Noor encountered, appreciated, investigated or confirmed a threat that justified the decision to use deadly force," according to charges cited by the Star Tribune.Damond's fiancé, Don Damond, and her family called the charges "one step toward justice" in a joint statement."While we waited over eight months to come to this point, we are pleased with the way a grand jury and County Attorney Mike Freeman appear to have been diligent and thorough in investigating and ultimately determining that these charges are justified," the statement proclaims."We remain hopeful that a strong case will be presented by the prosecutor, backed by verified and detailed forensic evidence, and that this will lead to a conviction. No charges can bring our Justine back. However, justice demands accountability for those responsible for recklessly killing the fellow citizens they are sworn to protect, and today's actions reflect that."Noor's attorney Thomas Plunkett declined to comment.