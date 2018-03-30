© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS



It is more appropriate to question the credibility of the West, which pressures other countries to express "solidarity" and invade Iraq on a false pretext, than that of Russia, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said.as a large group of countries simply don't believe its denials in the case of the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal." she said, questioning the behavior of the UK and the US.Zakharova explained that "for decades, it was the West that taught others, including Russia, that force should not be used. Neither should political or ideological pressure." Yet, she noted when Moscow accepted the Western rules and "became an open and transparent international player," and showed that the world can be "multi-polar,"then it "felt no longer being accepted." As an example, she mentioned the US interfering in Russia's energy supply deals with Europe.But Sparks refused to answer, saying that he wasn't a representative of the British government. And when offered to share his personal opinion on the matter, he replied: "That's not my concern. That's not why I am here. I think you are deflecting."Speaking about the solidarity of a large group of countries, she said that this is something that should not come out of "pressure," as it happened after former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve agent in Salisbury in early March. Zakharova said the way counties expelled between one to four diplomats at different times and under different pretexts, shows that it was done "under colossal pressure."Zakharova warned that "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow any country could become a victim of a provocation," like the one Russia currently faces.