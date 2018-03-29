Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura attend a news conference after a meeting in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018
Moscow is calling for a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC) on April 2 to have "an honest conversation" on the Skripal case, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, said.

Moscow suggested convening a meeting of the OPCW executive council on April 2, where it will bring up all questions, Lavrov said adding that if "our Western partners" dodge this, then it will be further "evidence" that everything that's happened is a "provocation."

The FM again refuted Britain's accusations against Russia over poisoning the former double agent, saying that "never before have we witnessed such mockery of international law."

According to Lavrov, Britain has no interest in establishing the truth in the Skripal case.

Speaking about the OPWC technical secretariat experts that arrived in the UK to examine the nerve agent, which London claims was used to poison the Skripals, Lavrov that they could only establish that "the chemical composition of the substance that will be presented for their analysis." He explained that it "can't back up or verify" the conclusions that the British side came to because the secretariat doesn't have the rights.

Lavrov said he was glad that Yulia Skripal was "rapidly recovering." He added that Moscow has repeatedly demanded to be provided access to Yulia, as she's a Russian citizen, and said that he was looking forward to Britain respecting its international obligation. Earlier, London denied Russian consulate staff members access to Skripal's daughter.