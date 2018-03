© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



Moscow is calling for a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC) on April 2 to have "an honest conversation" on the Skripal case, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, said.The FM again refuted Britain's accusations against Russia over poisoning the former double agent, saying that "never before have we witnessed such mockery of international law."Speaking about the OPWC technical secretariat experts that arrived in the UK to examine the nerve agent, which London claims was used to poison the Skripals, Lavrov that they could only establish that "the chemical composition of the substance that will be presented for their analysis."Lavrov said he was glad that Yulia Skripal was "rapidly recovering. " He added that Moscow has repeatedly demanded to be provided access to Yulia, as she's a Russian citizen, and said that he was looking forward to Britain respecting its international obligation. Earlier, London denied Russian consulate staff members access to Skripal's daughter.