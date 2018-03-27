© Reuters

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the government will not join the countries which are diplomatically boycotting the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia."There are a whole range of options of further actions that could be taken [against Russia]. The World Cup is one of the further actions," Bishop stated on Monday, talking about the steps Australia could take in addition to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, UK, which many Western countries blame on Moscow.Bishop's words sparked concern among Australian football fans and officials regarding the Socceroos' participation at the World Cup in Russia this summer. However, later the same day she addressed the concerns. This summer Russia will host its first ever FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15. The tournament will be staged at 12 stadiums in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd and Samara.