Orange snow in europe
Tourist destinations, including ski resorts, have been blanketed by the orange snow
When Saharan dust storms of near record density meet late season blizzards across Eastern and Southern Europe, orange snows blanket ranges and visible dust layers mark the hourly feet of snow dumping on the continent. From Sochi to Crete, eerie orange snows cover peaks and deep snows in Greece add to the strangeness of it all. More snows in Algeria and another more dense dust storm is on the way.


