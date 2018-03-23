Daniel Cohen Shor was "convicted of his own admission in a plea bargain deal for the crime of aggravated battery," reported Haaretz.
The Jerusalem District Court judge justified the light sentence "because of the man's personal circumstances and because he accepted responsibility for his actions".
Cohen Shor, along with five others, attacked a 45-year-old Palestinian - named only as "N." - as he returned home from work near Al-Walaja, south of Jerusalem.
The group threw stones at N., hitting him in the ribs and left ear, before beating him as he lay on the ground and racially abusing him.
N. required stitches in his ear and injuries to his back and leg and required medical treatment. He also suffers from post-traumatic stress and pain, the court was told.Haaretz noted that "the trial of the other defendants involved in the incident is still underway", and "Cohen Shor is expected to testify against the others involved in the incident."
The paper reported that the judge called the acts carried out by the group of assailants "serious", and "carried out in various stages". Cohen Shor, specifically, "could have stopped at any stage but he chose to remain and participate".
But the judge also "accepted some of the defence's arguments", saying Cohen Shor was not charged with physically attacking N. or carrying out any specific actions, "but only as a member of the group".
Comment: More details from Haaretz: .
At 19, Shor gets a slap on the wrist for being party to a serious assault, while Palestinian Ahed Tamimi, 17, is sent to prison for eight months for merely slapping a fully-armed soldier after her brother was gravely wounded by an IOF rubber bullet. Hypocrisy much?
