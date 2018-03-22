After a year of investigation, the review of hundreds-of-thousands of documents, multiple hearings on Capitol Hill and interviews with key witnesses behind closed doors, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a series of recommendations Tuesday about how to bolster election security in the United States."We're now at a point where we have wrapped up one piece of our investigation which deals with election security," Chairman Richard Burr said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. "Let me say this with a great deal of confidence."Russia attempted to penetrate 21 states.The Department of Homeland Security and FBI alerted states to the threat. The warnings did not provide enough information or go to the right person in every case," Burr continued.The Committee also released a one-page document outlining additional steps the federal government can take to ensure the security of elections across the country.The Committee has not released findings on Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report last week declaring zero collusion was found.