Society's Child
Ex-Obama aide AND ex-Hillary Clinton aide both say Hillary should 'go away': 'Take a very long vacation'
Victor Skinner
The American Mirror
Mon, 19 Mar 2018 15:21 UTC
Marie Harf, former spokeswoman for the Obama State Department, appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss Clinton's recent comments in India while promoting her book What Happened, a tome dedicated to blaming her humiliating 2016 election loss on others.
Reliving the election, Clinton told India Today she "won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign - 'Make America Great Again' - was looking backwards."
"You know, you didn't like black people getting rights. You don't like women getting jobs. You don't want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are," Clinton said, mocking Trump's campaign and its supporters. "Whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it."
Clinton also alleged women who voted for Trump did so under pressure from men in their lives, insinuating that they are not smart or strong enough to vote for the candidate they truly believe in.
"She should go away," Harf told Fox News Sunday. "I hate to say that, I really do. The first female nominee of a major party has a historical role, certainly, and the right to speak up.
"She's not helping the Democratic Party and I think she should take a very long vacation and leave the future of the party to other people."
Harf's comments echoed many other Democrats who believe Clinton's disparaging remarks in India only hamper efforts to take control of the U.S. House by playing into the party's perception as out-of-touch with Middle America.
"I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product," Clinton told her audience in India.
"If you look at a map of the United States, there is all that red in the middle, places where Trump won," she said. "I win the coast. I win, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that."
Longtime Clinton aide Patti Solis Doyle offered an honest critique of her former boss' comments during a segment with Headline News' S.E. Cupp, host of Unfiltered.
"This was bad. You know, I can't sugarcoat it," Doyle said. "She was wrong, and clearly it's not helpful to Democrats going into the midterms and certainly not going into 2020.
"She's put herself in a position where Democrats are going to have to distance themselves from these remarks and distance themselves from her, particularly those Democrats that are running in the states that Donald Trump won, like Ohio and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Michigan."
Harf contends "the future of the party is not with her."
"The clearest indication of that is the fact that in the 20 special elections that have taken place so far in 2018, Democrats on average have gotten 24 more points than she did," Harf said. "The party of the future is not Hillary Clinton's party, and I get why she wants to keep explaining it, but it's not helpful."
