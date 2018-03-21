Earth Changes
Strange sky sounds recorded in Fife, Washington
Sott.net
Sat, 17 Feb 2018 16:22 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- British media admits it: Due process in Skripal case 'does not apply' to Russia
- Iraq ready to cooperate with Turkey on securing common borders
- The secret yacht summit that realigned the Middle East
- Strange trumpeting sounds heard in small Swedish town
- Russia is fighting a lethal 100-year-old enemy
- Assange will give evidence to UK Parliament on Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Strange sky sounds recorded in Fife, Washington
- Best of the Web: Blimey! ANOTHER Russian Exile Turns up Dead in UK - Suspicious Pattern Emerging - UPDATE
- Snowden docs reveal NSA targeted Bitcoin users around the world
- Former FBI agent Fred Humphries calls McCabe firing 'fitting': 'Important for top officials to be held accountable'
- Toxic nothing-burger: Cambridge Analytica "scandal" is a political attack posing as journalism
- Israel needs to kick out 450 elderly people to make room for Jerusalem's new US embassy
- EC President Juncker under fire for daring to congratulate Putin on election victory and calling for positive relations with Russia
- Good idea! Trump plans to meet Putin to discuss 'arms race that is getting out of control'
- EU court finds men subjected to CIA-style '5 techniques' by British Army were not tortured
- Sweden will criminalize sex without first getting explicit consent
- Crisis of meaning in America: Youth suicide skyrocketed over 70% in the last decade
- Scandinavian Stone Age society more reliant on fishing than previously thought - particularly aquatic mammals
- Woman accused of killing mother with glass shards - Removes eyes and leaves them on top of cardboard box
- Killary is sorry, but not really, that people misunderstood her when she said husbands forced their wives to vote for Trump
- Iraq ready to cooperate with Turkey on securing common borders
- Russia is fighting a lethal 100-year-old enemy
- Best of the Web: Blimey! ANOTHER Russian Exile Turns up Dead in UK - Suspicious Pattern Emerging - UPDATE
- EC President Juncker under fire for daring to congratulate Putin on election victory and calling for positive relations with Russia
- Good idea! Trump plans to meet Putin to discuss 'arms race that is getting out of control'
- Killary is sorry, but not really, that people misunderstood her when she said husbands forced their wives to vote for Trump
- Israel officially admits striking alleged 'Syrian nuclear reactor' in 2007
- Chris Hedges: Building the iron wall of censorship
- How convenient: Torture report modified to save CIA Nominee Gina Haspel
- Western stooge Navalny accuses Sobchak of being 'Putin's agent'
- A political obituary for Jared Kushner: R.I.P to the President's son-in-law
- Turkish forces seize US weapons left by YPG 'terrorists' in Afrin
- Erdogan threatens to wipe out 'terror corridor' in Syria & Iraq
- Best of the Web: Russian Embassy tweet: 'If Poirot went to Salisbury'
- BoJo and NATO head on fact-free PR tour: Still no proof of Moscow's involvement but their "reckless behaviour" is to blame
- Robert Fisk: Why is Al Jazeera not airing a hard-hitting investigation into US and Israeli lobbying?
- Brennan's unhinged tweet-rant about McCabe's firing exposes how vulnerable the Deep State is
- US backed moderate decapitators shell Russian Embassy in Syria while claiming they want peace
- Stephen Lendman: OPCW likely to rubber-stamp UK claim about Skripal poisoning
- Former federal prosecutor and Mueller's witch-hunt critic Joe DiGenova joins Trump's legal team
- British media admits it: Due process in Skripal case 'does not apply' to Russia
- The secret yacht summit that realigned the Middle East
- Assange will give evidence to UK Parliament on Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Snowden docs reveal NSA targeted Bitcoin users around the world
- Former FBI agent Fred Humphries calls McCabe firing 'fitting': 'Important for top officials to be held accountable'
- Toxic nothing-burger: Cambridge Analytica "scandal" is a political attack posing as journalism
- Israel needs to kick out 450 elderly people to make room for Jerusalem's new US embassy
- EU court finds men subjected to CIA-style '5 techniques' by British Army were not tortured
- Sweden will criminalize sex without first getting explicit consent
- Crisis of meaning in America: Youth suicide skyrocketed over 70% in the last decade
- Woman accused of killing mother with glass shards - Removes eyes and leaves them on top of cardboard box
- California judge bars L.A. from enforcing gang injunctions that reduce crime
- Michael Moore blasts corporate media for non-stop anti-Russia coverage
- Fmr Abu Ghraib detainees describe the physical and mental trauma they continue to experience thanks to US torture methods
- Diversity trumps quality: Catholic university cancels women's conference because the speakers are too white
- In Salisbury, where ex-spy & daughter were allegedly poisoned, people own stake in Russian financial markets
- Poor children officially fatter than rich kids, study reveals
- Angry and upset: Daughter forced to show mum's ashes to disability inspector to prove dead woman is not fit to work
- 1 injured in another Texas blast 'unrelated' to Austin serial bombing
- As US empire declines it doubles down on denial of reality
- Scandinavian Stone Age society more reliant on fishing than previously thought - particularly aquatic mammals
- JFK Documents: US government planned false flag attacks to justify war with Soviet Union
- How Britain wrought destruction on the Palestinian homeland
- In 1974 CIA said Israel had A-bombs that could hit its neighbors
- Looking back: Fault lies on both sides after 25 years of NK negotiations
- SOTT Focus: My Lai Slaughter: 50 Years Ago Today US Military Massacred A Village And Tried To Cover It Up
- Shroud of Turin Research Project: Interview with Dr. Alan Adler, scientist responsible for investigating 'Blood on the Shroud'
- Archaeologists at Oxford have unearthed vast discoveries which reveal what life was like in medieval times
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50 years
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Archaeologists discover Roman military commander's sprawling residence beneath subway system
- Possible cure for blindness found as stem cell trial restores sight in two patients
- Fossilized brains of ancient 'sea monster' discovered in Greenland
- Darwin, we've got a problem: Reverse speciation and environmentalists playing god
- Understanding of liquid-to-glass transition process improves creation of metallic glass
- New Comet: C/2018 E1 (ATLAS)
- Pi is wrong! We should all be celebrating Tau Day
- The Black Hole in the JANUS Cosmological Model
- Evolve or die: Ancient humans learned to be social more than 320,000 years ago
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- Citizen scientists help NASA find out more about an aurora named Steve
- Coffee affects cannabis and steroid metabolism
- Babies can logically reason even before they can talk says new study
- Scientists in Russia testing lasers to blow up deadly asteroids
- Russia responds to Western warmongering... by announcing plans for manned Mars mission and lunar base
- Red alert: Jupiter's 'spot' turning orange and changing shape
- Astronaut Scott Kelly has different DNA than twin brother after one year in space
- The big bang was not the beginning
- Hawking's Paradox: A brief history of Stephen Hawking and his legacy
- If Earth ever receives signals from alien civilization, they will probably already be dead
- Nature plus nurture: How biology breaks the 'cerebral mystique'
- Strange trumpeting sounds heard in small Swedish town
- Strange sky sounds recorded in Fife, Washington
- On the second day of spring a nesting bald eagle is caught on camera buried in snow in Hays, Pittsburgh
- Farmer killed by wild boar in Maharashtra, India - second such local death in days
- Spain, Germany and Romania blanketed with snow and ice as the spring gets off to freezing start in Europe (PHOTOS)
- Strange sound heard in the skies of Billingshurst, UK
- Yellowstone's Steamboat geyser sees rare eruption weeks after tremor swarm (VIDEO)
- Fourth Nor'easter this month to bring snow and on the first day of Spring - and we can expect more to come
- The coming grand solar minimum can cause global cooling
- Huge hailstones pummel Cullman, Alabama (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Record rainfall for a March day causes flash floods in the north of the Dominican Republic
- Ambae volcano in Vanuatu rumbling again, fresh ashfall
- Horse rescued from sinkhole in Brazil
- Two dead whales wash up on the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada
- Dead sperm whale found at beach in Bali, Indonesia
- Incredible images after trio of nor'easters batter New Brunswick, Canada (VIDEO,PHOTOS)
- Huge 100ft wide sinkhole drains canal in Cheshire, UK
- Extreme hailstorm pounds Brazos Valley, Texas (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Avalanche kills 2 skiers with another 2 missing in Valais, Switzerland
- Winter in Switzerland makes March comeback
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Chemical Sensitivities? The problem with 'fragrance'
- Study: How Coca-Cola declared war on the 'public health community'
- Vaccine immunity & natural immunity - what's the difference?
- Benefits of the 'Asian squat'
- Is your brain wired to just say 'yes' to opioids?
- Are you 'fit sick'?
- Green tea, caffeine and the metabolic rate
- Measles carried by travelers who flew to Detroit, Newark & Memphis
- Food affects your mood: Nutrition is a potent ally against depression
- 'Widespread contamination': Top bottled water brands contaminated with tiny plastic particles
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- EPA plans to slash funding for animal testing
- World's oldest woman had an 'awful' diet - and lived to be 122
- Daylight saving time has a dark side
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
Quote of the Day
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
Recent Comments
US "stands in solidarity with its closest ally" and condemning the use of "heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms". This...
Call me a retrograde; see if I care. But if we good guys win, history will then call us the 'forward thinking' 'progrades.' Truth. R.C.
OK I'm going for it... Call me delusional... The last comments got me going. My personal take on evolution is that no link, as far as I know, has...
What a hilarious pepper-upper read when a tad blue :'( THANKS SOTT +1
The official narrative is that global cooling is evidence for global warming. If you deviate from this scenario you are a kook or conspiracy...