"You have an attempted murder, you have a crime scene, and you have no evidence...and neither do you have a motive."



"Why on earth would Russia, on the eve an election, and on the eve of staging the world football cup, want to destroy its international name with such a crime?"



"There is plenty of motive on the other side. This is part of a carefully constructed drama in which the media plays a role, the government plays a role, both sides of the House of Commons play a role (unfortunately)."

John Pilger: "Skripal case is a carefully-constructed drama"Russia-UK relations have hit dangerous levels amid a row over the poisoning hoax of a former spy and his daughter.Award-winning journalist John Pilger tells RT that this is all propaganda, a "carefully-constructed drama".Unlike Russia, which has destroyed all its chemical weapons, Pilger notes that the US has yet to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles and