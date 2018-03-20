© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Two people have been injured in a shooting at a Maryland high school, according to the local sheriff. The gunman, a student at the school, died after being shot.Victims are being treated at Medstar St. Mary's Hospital, according to CBS News.Footage posted online from the scene shows multiple police vehicles with their lights on, in the parking lot of the school. Sirens can also be heard in the background.A spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents were deployed to the scene.Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he is "closely monitoring the situation," adding that "our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders."President Donald Trump was made aware of the incident and the White House is monitoring the situation, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News.Great Mills High School is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington DC in St. Mary's County, and is home to around 1,600 students.It comes just four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety which was organized after last month's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.