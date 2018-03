© Tamir Kalifa / Reuters

The package reportedly contained metal shrapnel and nails. It exploded as it was traveling along the conveyor belt at the facility. The ATF, FBI, local law enforcement and the fire department have all been deployed to the scene in the city of Schertz, reports KENS5 local news.The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The incident occurred at roughly 12:30 am local time, according to Officer Manny Casas of the San Antonio police department.There were roughly 75 employees at the distribution facility at the time of the explosion, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. RT.com has contacted FedEx for a statement."Schertz was recently ranked as one of America's safest cities by the National Council of Safety and Security," the local police department wrote on Facebook The first three Austin bombings were packages which detonated when moved outside residences. The fourth was a tripwire device which exploded on a roadside.