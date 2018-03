What does a reduction in sunspots mean for crop yield?15 Mar 2018 - "What you are about to witness is mind-blowing," says Diamond of the Oppenheimer Ranch Project. "Yesterday on AgDay two analysts discuss the coming Grand Solar Minimum and associated crop losses and global famine as if it were a passing fad.""Things are happening (weather-wise) that haven't happened in a long time," says Shawn Hackett, president and CEO of Hackett Financial Advisors. "It's just the beginning."Hacket Financia Advisors is located in Wimberley, Texas.YouTube video posted by Diamond of the Oppenheimer Ranch ProjectThanks also to Larry for this link