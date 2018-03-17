© Facebook



Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Russian Federation, on Russian national television has completely rubbished the British anti-Russian campaign in response to the Salisbury assassination attempt.Both people remain critically ill in hospital after they were found unconscious on a bench in the picturesque town of Salisbury in southern England.British Prime Minister Theresa May believes Moscow is "culpable" in the assassination attempt despite not being able to provide any evidence.