Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Russian Federation, on Russian national television has completely rubbished the British anti-Russian campaign in response to the Salisbury assassination attempt.

She questioned why normal protocol was not undertaken if a deadly chemical agent was used to try and kill Russian traitor Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33.

Both people remain critically ill in hospital after they were found unconscious on a bench in the picturesque town of Salisbury in southern England.

British Prime Minister Theresa May believes Moscow is "culpable" in the assassination attempt despite not being able to provide any evidence.

Watch all of Zakharova's crusade against British inconsistencies in the video.