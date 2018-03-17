© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was warned the US administration against provocative actions aimed at breaking down a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.he said in an interview with the Vietnamese and Japanese media ahead of his visits to these countries."Such things are not practices in diplomacy," he said.Minister also said that Moscow will be glad if a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, actually takes place."It filled us with hope when the North Korean and US leaders, Kim Jon-un and Donald Trump, announced their readiness to meet personally." he said.Moscow, in his words, hails the progress towards dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang that was made ahead of the Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang. "We think that the impetus was given when the parties found the resolve to use the Olympic truce and send each other positive signals," he said.Speaking to journalists in Washington on March 8, South Korea's national security advisor said US President Donald Trump was ready to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader by May 2018.