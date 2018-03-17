© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

the 500-year-long period of western domination in world affairs is coming to an end

Russia's comeback to the world scene as an equitable partner that defies dictating and ultimatums causes a nervous reaction from the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the forum Russia - A Country of Opportunities on Thursday."There has been a very nervous reaction to Russia's comeback as an equitable partner who does not impose anything on others but does not tolerate dictating or ultimatums.," he said."To no avail," Lavrov went on to say.The gist of what is happening is the "categorical reluctance of the United States and its western allies to agree that." In his opinion, transition to a new, multipolar, democratic and fair world order will last long, but already now this transition is painful for those who "are in the habit of ruling the world for centuries."Lavrov said.Russia's response to London's measures against Moscow will follow very soon, Lavrov stressed."The response will come very quickly, I can assure you," Lavrov said in reply to the corresponding question.Russian top diplomat has dismissed as outrageous and breaking the bounds of decency the British government's actions following the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Britain."We are prepared for restoring partnership with the European Union."