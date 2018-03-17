Lavrov lays out real reasons for anti-Russian hysteria - promises swift retaliation for UK's baseless provocations
TASS
Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:41 UTC
"There has been a very nervous reaction to Russia's comeback as an equitable partner who does not impose anything on others but does not tolerate dictating or ultimatums. Our western partners' reaction to this is very painful," he said.
"To no avail," Lavrov went on to say. "We do not seek confrontation with anybody. We wish to cooperate with all on equitable terms, on the basis of mutual respect and search for a balance of interest and mutually acceptable approaches."
The gist of what is happening is the "categorical reluctance of the United States and its western allies to agree that the 500-year-long period of western domination in world affairs is coming to an end." In his opinion, transition to a new, multipolar, democratic and fair world order will last long, but already now this transition is painful for those who "are in the habit of ruling the world for centuries."
"They are in the habit of ruling the roost," Lavrov said.
Russia's response to London's measures against Moscow will follow very soon, Lavrov stressed.
"The response will come very quickly, I can assure you," Lavrov said in reply to the corresponding question.
Russian top diplomat has dismissed as outrageous and breaking the bounds of decency the British government's actions following the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Britain.
"We are prepared for restoring partnership with the European Union when our European neighbors no longer have the wish to follow along the track of US Russophobic trends, including sanctions and provocations, and when they are no longer interested in tolerating the outrageous actions that we have seen on the part of the British government and that go far beyond the bounds of elementary decency."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Building collapses under weight of snow in downtown Edmundston, Canada
- Mueller witness in Russiagate probe has a history of pedophilia - but no connection to Russia
- Australian minister wants to help oppressed White South African farmers by bringing them to a civilized country - Australia
- Dead Sei whale found on Marathon's bayside, Florida
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- The unhappy plight of Hillary Clinton
- Best of the Web: Lavrov lays out real reasons for anti-Russian hysteria - promises swift retaliation for UK's baseless provocations
- Moscow shuts British Council and expels 23 diplomats in response to British hysteria
- 'Feminist Health' course debates whether disease is 'subjective'
- Bryde's whale carcass washes ashore in Tamil Nadu, India
- When does life begin? The fundamental abortion movement question
- Third German teenaged girl murdered by a Afghan migrant - for refusing to convert to Islam
- OPCW claims several countries including US possess smuggled 'Novichok' nerge agent
- Severe hailstorm leaves behind injuries and havoc in Lesotho (PHOTOS)
- 65% of Americans have little or nothing saved for retirement
- Syrians close to liberating Ghouta as Turkey takes more territory from Kurds in Afrin
- How the Iraq War destabilized the Middle East through 'freedom and democracy'
- Who poisoned Sergei Skripal? Let's blame Russia!
- Sessions fires McCabe from FBI one day before retirement
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- Mueller witness in Russiagate probe has a history of pedophilia - but no connection to Russia
- Best of the Web: Lavrov lays out real reasons for anti-Russian hysteria - promises swift retaliation for UK's baseless provocations
- Moscow shuts British Council and expels 23 diplomats in response to British hysteria
- OPCW claims several countries including US possess smuggled 'Novichok' nerge agent
- How the Iraq War destabilized the Middle East through 'freedom and democracy'
- Who poisoned Sergei Skripal? Let's blame Russia!
- Sessions fires McCabe from FBI one day before retirement
- Trump maneuvers toward war, but "the resistance" refuses to resist
- American drug cartel: The politicians who took opioid tycoons' blood money
- US accuses Russia of conducting cyber attacks on its energy grid over the last two years
- Is Hillary Clinton losing it? Slips for the second time on her trip to India, fractures wrist
- Mass immigration and the high price of Angela Merkel's denial
- The elite's obsession with globalism
- EU powers propose new Iran sanctions to keep US in nuclear deal
- The Democrats' weaponization of cultural Marxism
- Lavrov on Williamson 'shut up' remark: 'Nice young man seeks place in history but lacks upbringing'
- President Trump plays cards close in commenting on Skripal assassination attempt
- Saudi prince: Kingdom will build nuclear weapons if Iran does
- Media madness: Trump is about to fire National Security Advisor McMaster...White House says NO!
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, requests docs related to Russia
- Australian minister wants to help oppressed White South African farmers by bringing them to a civilized country - Australia
- The unhappy plight of Hillary Clinton
- 'Feminist Health' course debates whether disease is 'subjective'
- When does life begin? The fundamental abortion movement question
- Third German teenaged girl murdered by a Afghan migrant - for refusing to convert to Islam
- 65% of Americans have little or nothing saved for retirement
- Syrians close to liberating Ghouta as Turkey takes more territory from Kurds in Afrin
- Shocker! Daily Mail report says Megyn Kelly is not a very nice person
- Blogger hounded by "venomous journalists" for objective stance on Skirpal case
- The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change
- EU: More censorship for your 'protection'
- Utter lunacy: Psychologist pushes for the creation of human-chimp hybrids because racism
- Jordan Peterson is trying to make sense of the world and his own strange journey
- Southern Poverty Law Center apologizes and retracts article linking journalists to Neo-Nazis
- Emotional reunion: Syrian soldier liberates his own mother from East Ghouta terrorists (VIDEO)
- UK-backed Libya coastguard threatens to 'shoot to kill' unless crew return women and children
- Russia to blacklist more US citizens in mirrored response to latest sanctions - senior diplomat
- Special kinda crazy: Professor will speak at Minnesota university on 'dismantling whiteness'
- UK threatens to sanction Russian investments, unintentionally helps Russia repatriate offshore wealth
- Palestine threatens Israel with new Intifada, response to embassy move
- SOTT Focus: My Lai Slaughter: 50 Years Ago Today US Military Massacred A Village And Tried To Cover It Up
- Shroud of Turin Research Project: An interview with Dr. Alan Adler, the scientist responsible for investigating the Blood on the Shroud
- Archaeologists at Oxford have unearthed vast discoveries which reveal what life was like in medieval times
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50 years
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Archaeologists discover Roman military commander's sprawling residence beneath subway system
- Amelia Earhart mystery finally solved, claims anthropology professor
- 132-year old message in a bottle found on West Australian beach - world's oldest
- Long-lost footage of 1906 San Francisco earthquake found at flea market
- Unexplained booms shook New Jersey over 40 years ago
- How did 'Operation Merlin' poison US intel on Iran?
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- Citizen scientists help NASA find out more about an aurora named Steve
- Coffee affects cannabis and steroid metabolism
- Babies can logically reason even before they can talk says new study
- Scientists in Russia testing lasers to blow up deadly asteroids
- Russia responds to Western warmongering... by announcing plans for manned Mars mission and lunar base
- Red alert: Jupiter's 'spot' turning orange and changing shape
- Astronaut Scott Kelly has different DNA than twin brother after one year in space
- The big bang was not the beginning
- Hawking's Paradox: A brief history of Stephen Hawking and his legacy
- If Earth ever receives signals from alien civilization, they will probably already be dead
- Nature plus nurture: How biology breaks the 'cerebral mystique'
- Nissan unveils technology that can interpret signals from the brains of drivers
- Massive X-class solar storm set to hit Earth tomorrow, potential trouble for satellites, power grid
- Astronomers suspect the Milky Way's excess gamma rays are emitted from dying stars
- Bone density scans show Archaeopteryx was capable of active flight
- Researchers develop ultra-white coating by mimicking beetle scales
- Fastest burst of radio waves detected by astronomers
- Defense Ministry: Russia's next-gen hypersonic and nuclear weapons 'not a bluff, but new reality'
- Flashback: Jackson, Mississippi's hidden volcano
- Building collapses under weight of snow in downtown Edmundston, Canada
- Dead Sei whale found on Marathon's bayside, Florida
- Bryde's whale carcass washes ashore in Tamil Nadu, India
- Severe hailstorm leaves behind injuries and havoc in Lesotho (PHOTOS)
- Heavy snowfall disrupts traffic in northeast China
- Late-winter storm piling up snow in the Sierra Nevada, California - over 2 feet in 24 hours
- Coyote attacks 9-year-old child in Davie County, North Carolina
- Impressive sun halo seen over Manila, Philippines
- More snow or no snow? Climate activists predict both so that they're never wrong
- Giant 3 km long earth crack in Kenya blamed on 'volcanic activity'
- Alarmists resurrect BS theory that global warming is making winters colder
- At 191.5 inches, Erie in Pennsylvania closes in on all-time snow record (of 199.4 inches for Buffalo)
- Hunger guides mountain lions' actions to enter residential districts
- Exceptionally large amount of snow fell in Northern Hemisphere this winter
- Human-tiger conflicts on the rise in Sumatra, Indonesia
- Blue penguins washing up sick and injured on beaches in Auckland and Northland, New Zealand
- Signs and Portents: Mutant lamb with two heads born in China
- Signs and Portents: Mutant pig with human-like face dies hours after birth in Argentina
- A bolt out of the blue? Lightning strike kills pupil, injures five others in Uganda
- Tremor swarm at Yellowstone continues - began in February
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Measles carried by travelers who flew to Detroit, Newark & Memphis
- Food affects your mood: Nutrition is a potent ally against depression
- 'Widespread contamination': Top bottled water brands contaminated with tiny plastic particles
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- EPA plans to slash funding for animal testing
- World's oldest woman had an 'awful' diet - and lived to be 122
- Daylight saving time has a dark side
- New study suggests cannabis can help end the opioid crisis
- Is the oral cancer epidemic in men outwitting natural defenses?
- Research exposes new heath risks of GMO mosquitos & salmon
- Over a dozen popular Texas beaches test positive for high levels of fecal bacteria
- Study finds being exposed to small amounts of light during sleep is linked to depression
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview with Brilliant Researcher Dr. Stephanie Seneff
- Cholesterol Sulfate Deficiency and Coronary Heart Disease
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- Certain childhood behaviors can predict occupational success and earnings 50 years later
- You can never change your life through willpower - connection is what actually works
- You don't know yourself nearly as well as you think you do
- Liberty without responsibility is meaningless
- Danger! Stressful situations puts you at greater risk of missing threats and warning signs
- Telling yourself the truth is doing the hard work up front
- Pale Blue Dot in the Cosmos
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- WP: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
Quote of the Day
A child-like man is not a man whose development has been arrested; on the contrary, he is a man who has given himself a chance of continuing to develop long after most adults have muffled themselves in the cocoon of middle-aged habit and convention.
Recent Comments
L.M., 'Corrupt and crazy,' true, but where's 'free' coming from? It can't come back after it's long been gone, here in (Electronic) Gulag AmeriKa....
When does "life" begin is too general of a question. I know that the life of the body begins at conception. I believe (I can't say "I know"...
The USA is at play... Pulling the strings of May... Dancing in her spangled underwear... For all to see laid bare... Number 10, for all the...
Forget the UN, and just be done with it, as soon as possible. As for the white helmets, they are terrorists, and should be treated as such.
That s probably ok... there wont be time for retirement in the land of the corrupt and crazy free. Noooo.. rocky n BB n R.C. n Mr Kitty ...NOTTTT...
Comment: Russia has now announced its tit-for-tat response: Moscow shuts British Council and expels 23 diplomats in response to British hysteria