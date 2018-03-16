© Xinhua



More than 4,800 people have been deployed to clear roads after heavy snow hit northeast China's Liaoning province starting Wednesday night, causing flight delays and expressway closures.As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, about 868 pieces of snow clearing equipment were put into use to remove snow from roads.The bureau issued warnings in 12 cities to watch out ice on streets.In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius Thursday. Starting from the early hours of Thursday morning, more than 180 snow plows were used to clear snow from the streets.Several middle schools and elementary schools suspended class or reduced school hours.Source: Xinhua