Workers remove snow from train tracks at Shenyang North Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, March 15, 2018.
© Xinhua
Workers remove snow from train tracks at Shenyang North Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, March 15, 2018.
More than 4,800 people have been deployed to clear roads after heavy snow hit northeast China's Liaoning province starting Wednesday night, causing flight delays and expressway closures.

As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, about 868 pieces of snow clearing equipment were put into use to remove snow from roads.

Snowstorms hit most parts of the province Wednesday evening, and snow was still falling Thursday, the provincial meteorological bureau said.

The bureau issued warnings in 12 cities to watch out ice on streets.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius Thursday. Starting from the early hours of Thursday morning, more than 180 snow plows were used to clear snow from the streets.

Several middle schools and elementary schools suspended class or reduced school hours.

Across the province, at least 29 highways were completely or partially closed to traffic. All passenger ferries in the coastal area of the province suspended operation Thursday. Many flights have been delayed at Shenyang airport.

Source: Xinhua