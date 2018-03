Three construction workers were at work on a building site in the Indragiri Hilir district of the Sumatran province of RiauVillagers, believing the wild tiger to be a shapeshifting evil spirit called a "siluman," hunted the animal down and killed him . They proceeded to disembowel the dead tiger before hanging his carcass up in a hut."The tiger was sleeping under a resident's stilt house when the people struck him repeatedly in the abdomen with a spear," a local official was quoted as saying. Within the space of just a few weeks, three people and an endangered tiger have perished in Sumatra. Sadly,With little space left for them to go, many of the tigers can't help but venture near human communities where they then may come upon people. Some of these encounters can turn deadly when the predators are either frightened or angered into lashing out. Rarely if ever do Sumatran tigers , which are the world's smallest living tiger species, prey on people.These deaths come just as the United Nations has called on the world's nations with tiger rangers to protect the beleaguered predators, along with other big cats. Yet protecting them does not just mean not killing them when they show up in or near human settlements. It also means leaving their habitats intact so they can stay where they belong: in the wild."We can prevent the next wildlife tragedy — and save thousands of endangered species, like Sumatran tigers," stresses Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the US-based National Wildlife Federation . We can do that "by dedicating sufficient resources for collaborative habitat restoration, bolstering key protections and enforcement efforts, and engaging local communities and showing the economic benefits of conserving wildlife."