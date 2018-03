© U.S. Navy



Operation Juniper Cobra is not a routine exercise; it is a portent of a potentially devastating war against Syria, Hezbollah and Gaza for which Israel is actively preparing - a war likely to erupt within the coming months.Last Sunday, the largest joint military exercise between the United States and Israel began with little fanfare. The war game, dubbed Operation Juniper Cobra, has been a regular occurrence for years, though it has consistently grown in size and scope. Now, however, this year's 12-day exercise brings a portent of conflict unlike those of its predecessors. Previous reports on the operation suggested that, like prior incarnations of the same exercise, the focus would be on improving Israeli defenses. "Juniper Cobra 2018 is another step in improving the readiness of the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the IAF [Israeli Air Force] in particular to enhance their operational capabilities in facing the threat posed by high-trajectory missiles," Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovitch, the IDF's Aerial Defense Division head, told the Jerusalem Post.However, this year's Juniper Cobra is unique for several reasons. The Post reported on Thursday that the drill, set to end on March 15, was not only the largest joint U.S.-Israeli air defense exercise to ever happen but it was also simulating a battle "on three fronts." In other words,What makes this last part so concerning are Israel's recent statements and other preparations for war with all three nations, making Juniper Cobra anything but a "routine" drill.As MintPress recently reported , Israeli officials recently told a bipartisan pair of U.S. Senators that it needed "ammunition, ammunition, ammunition" for a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon -The alleged motive for the invasion is the presence of Iranian rocket factories. However, this allegation is based solely on the claims of an anonymous deputy serving in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and was first reported on by a Kuwaiti newspaper known to publish stories planted by the Israeli government.In addition,and is largely responsible for the current conflict in Syria that has raged on for seven years. Israel's current push to invade Syria is also based on flimsy evidence suggesting that Iran is establishing bases in Syria to target Israel.Israel has also been preparing for a conflict on the embattled Gaza strip, which - owing to the effects of Israel's illegal blockade and the devastation wrought by past wars - is set to be entirely uninhabitable by 2020. Reports have quoted officials of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the Gaza strip, as saying that they place the chances of a new war with Israel in 2018 " at 95 percent " and that war games, like Operation Juniper Cobra, were likely to be used to plansuch a conflict. This concern was echoed by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who stated that another Israeli invasion of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, was "likely" to occur this year. Eizenkot ironically framed the imminent invasion as a way to "prevent a humanitarian collapse" in Gaza.The move, set to take place in May, led Hamas to call for a third intifada, or uprising, in response to the U.S.' unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in defiance of the international consensus.Beyond the fact that Israel is preparing to go to war with several countries simultaneously is the fact that U.S. ground troops are now "prepared to die for the Jewish state," according to U.S. Third Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. "We are ready to commit to the defense of Israel and anytime we get involved in a kinetic fight there is always the risk that there will be casualties. But we accept that, as in every conflict we train for and enter, there is always that possibility," Clark told the Post.In other words,Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark's words, stating that: "I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel."Operation Juniper Cobra is not a routine exercise; it is a portent of a potentially devastating war for which Israel is actively preparing, a war likely to erupt within the coming months. In addition to overtly targeting civilians, these preparations for war - as Juniper Cobra shows - directly involve the United States military and give the war-bent Israeli government the power to decide whether or not American troops will be involved and to what extent.While the potential involvement of the U.S. forces in such a war is being framed as limited in scope, there is no indication that such a war will be so in practice. Indeed, the U.S. is currently occupying 25 percent of Syria and the Trump administration has economically attacked Palestinians living in Gaza by withdrawing crucial aid, as well as Hezbollah by enforcing new sanctions against the group. Furthermore, Israel's nuclear arsenal and the fact that Iran - and even Russia - could become involved in such a conflict means that it could quickly spiral out of control.