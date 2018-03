And these are happening all over the world right now.

Not Russia. Not the U.K. people. Not Europe.

The window has nearly closed on regime change in Russia. In effect, it's now or never.

"We also warn any nation that is determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhuman suffering, most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the United States remains prepared to act if we must," Haley said.



The US diplomat proposed a new UN ceasefire resolution that "will take effect immediately upon adoption by this Council. It contains no counterterrorism loopholes for Assad, Iran and the Russians to hide behind".

The events of the past two weeks have been stunning. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled new 'doomsday' weapon systems at his State of the Union address, the West has gone completely bonkers. The questions are: This is a woman who can't stand up to EU shakedown artists over the mildest of disagreements in Brexit talks but can grandstand to high heaven over an incident with no evidence of Russian action. If you look at the circumstances of Skripal's associations in light of the collapsing Russia-Gate story in the U.S., As Moon of Alabama first pointed out, Skripal was an associate of both Pablo Miller and Christopher Steele, In the same way that the Assad government had everything to lose last April over the chemical weapons attack at Khan Sheikoun, Russia has nothing to gain by killing Skripal and his daughter today. But, if Skripal was in the position to corroborate the worst fears about the Dossier, then it makes sense to ties up loose ends. Anyone with three brain cells to rub together knows this in their heart of hearts. Answer these questions. Now ask the more salient question, All of their major pushes to destroy Russia and Iran and control central Asia are collapsing. The EU is fast approaching a political crisis. The U.K. is still a loyal subject but the White House has a cancer at its center, Donald Trump. Review my recent articles on this subject. There is a throughline if you are willing to see it and it's quite clear. He won on taxes. He won on DACA. He won on Russia-Gate. He won on NAFTA and tariffs. He beat Gary Cohn and Goldman-Sachs. He fired Tillerson who looks more and more like a conventional neocon plant with every review of his record. He's meeting with North Korea. U.S.-backed opposition in Syria is collapsing Ukraine will freeze to death. China buys their oil and gas, invests in their Uranium and oil industries. He's winning the diplomatic war in Afghanistan. He's put Netanyahu on a leash. These two men are the vanguard standing against the American/European globalist empire. The Skripal poisoning was intended to be sloppy. But, this response from the U.K. has been brewing for months. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been running his mouth about Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the SAA finds a chemical weapons factory in a village just liberated from ISIS/Al-Qaeda. But, facts are fungible right, Mrs. Haley? So, if in the next few days there's a chemical weapons attack in Ghouta Will it make any sense to you for them to act like this if the world is watching and ready to pounce? But, Haley, the ultimate neocon mouthpiece has gone one step further Because, as always, the U.S. only proposes a ceasefire in places where it or its proxies, in this case Al-Qaeda-linked separatists, are losing badly. Then the downtime is used to re-equip, reset and reinforce. Since the deployment of the SAA's Tiger forces to eastern Ghouta the pocket of resistance has been drawn and quartered. The SAA and Russian Air Force have no need to use chemical weapons. Losing in North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Support in Europe for integration failing. In the past two weeks we've seen a number of incidents meant to punish Russian oligarchs and harm Russian business interests in Europe in the run up to the Presidential election this weekend. Moreover, the IMF and the EU want some of the money back they pumped into the Ukrainian basket-case in order to prop up the Poroshenko government for another year. With the new sanctions list created by the Treasury Department per John McCain's sanctions bill pushed through in August of last year, the U.S. labeled ABLV a target for money-laundering and unapproved business. Within a few days of pressuring the bank depositors began removing funds and the ECB used its expanded powers, much like they did with Banko Popular last year, Lastly, we have this move by the feckless Brits. The real target here is the ability of Russians to do business in the U.K., now that ABLV has been removed from the equation.