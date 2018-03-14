And these are happening all over the world right now.

Covering Fire

Not Russia. Not the U.K. people. Not Europe.

The Neocon Cornered Snake

The window has nearly closed on regime change in Russia. In effect, it's now or never.

"We also warn any nation that is determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhuman suffering, most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the United States remains prepared to act if we must," Haley said.



The US diplomat proposed a new UN ceasefire resolution that "will take effect immediately upon adoption by this Council. It contains no counterterrorism loopholes for Assad, Iran and the Russians to hide behind".

The Full-Court Press