© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
An Austrian television broadcast a report showing a Christian Syrian refugee who decided to return to his country.

According to his testimony, he left Syria to escape the Islamists. He went to Europe hoping to find freedom. However, he was reportedly interrogated unceremoniously by the German police and placed in a refugee camp with supporters of al-Qaeda and Daesh and where he would have been the only Christian.

The young man wonders about the future of Europe that became home to Islamists.


Translation: Marie-Hélène Penhard