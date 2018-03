© AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN



Syrian forces involved in a mopping-up operation in recently-freed areas of Eastern Ghouta have come across a large arms depot including weapons made in France, Fars News Agency has reported , citing field sources.the sources said.The discovery of a cache of French-made weapons comes following a report by the Syrian Army Monday that the military had found Paris has made no secret of its weapons deliveries to Syrian 'rebels', with illicit deliveries continuing in 2012 despite a European embargo.France provided the militants with small arms, rocket launchers, and anti-tank missiles. In addition to weapons, France has also provided rebel groups withIn 2014, Hollande justified the supply of weapons, saying that France "cannot leave the only Syrians who are preparing a democracy...without weapons."Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron warned thatif reports about the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons against civilians were confirmed."On chemical weapons, I set a red line and I reaffirm that red line," Macron said , referring to a telephone conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons, pointing out that theiras part of a deal brokered by Russia and the US.The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of a motley collection of Islamist militants, including the al-Nusra Front* since 2012, withThe Syrian Army began a major military operation, code-named Damascus Steel, last month in a bid to liberate the territory.