Dissent, and you're out, or worse-you're defending Trump.

"One of the most bizarre aspects of Russiagate,"

writes

Lears, "is the magical transformation of intelligence agency heads into paragons of truth-telling - a trick performed not by reactionary apologists for domestic spying, as one would expect, but by people who consider themselves liberals."

Instead, their story

started

with anonymous U.S. officials, who leaked to Entous and his colleague for the evident purpose of advancing the Russiagate narrative.