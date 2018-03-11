Earth Changes
Deadly storms wreak havoc in Thailand
Bangkok Post
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 12:10 UTC
Fourteen of the provinces hit are in the Northeast, four in the North, two in the Central Plains, two in the eastern region and the two others in the South.
From Monday to Thursday, gusting winds damaged 1,239 houses and structures in 189 villages in 57 districts, and brought down trees and electricity poles that blocked roads, causing widespread local blackouts and disruption.
A 46-year-old man died when his shelter in a rubber plantation was hit by lightning during a storm in Chachoengsao's Tha Takiab district on Wednesday.
Local authorities provided initial relief to the affected villagers, as people were warned to be alert for more stormy weather on Friday and Saturday.
More extreme weather was forecast for the upper part of the country, the Northeast, the Central Plains and Bangkok and nearby provinces, the department said.
People are warned to steer clear of huge trees and large billboards during a storm and advised to contact hotline 1748 around-the-clock in case of emergency.
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
Recent Comments
hm so... how can they say about 400 miles in the ground, if the deepest the known mankind came so far is 13 kilometers? seems very, very...
And Margaret Atwood speculated correctly in het 2003 novel ‘Oryx and Crake’, that such transplants would become commonplace....
Hooray. Injustice theft and bullying must be stood up to, regardless of ones natural sympathise
Priceless! The Greatest Statesman in modern history meets media-outlet airhead. Pretty symbolic of the forces they represent in the world today.
AKA Mormonism? Anyway, catholics figured out the problems of unhealthy narcissism, envy, revenge, and laziness centuries before modern psychology,...