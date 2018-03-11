© Thai PBS English News

One person was killed by lightning as thunderstorms and strong winds wreaked havoc in 24 provinces this week, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Friday.Fourteen of the provinces hit are in the Northeast, four in the North, two in the Central Plains, two in the eastern region and the two others in the South.A 46-year-old man died when his shelter in a rubber plantation was hit by lightning during a storm in Chachoengsao's Tha Takiab district on Wednesday.Local authorities provided initial relief to the affected villagers, as people were warned to be alert for more stormy weather on Friday and Saturday.More extreme weather was forecast for the upper part of the country, the Northeast, the Central Plains and Bangkok and nearby provinces, the department said.People are warned to steer clear of huge trees and large billboards during a storm and advised to contact hotline 1748 around-the-clock in case of emergency.